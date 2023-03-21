Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.40 Per Share

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Breedon Group Price Performance

LON:BREE opened at GBX 74.19 ($0.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.46. Breedon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 48.70 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 86.40 ($1.06). The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,030.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Carol Hui bought 20,000 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £14,200 ($17,438.29). In other news, insider Clive Watson bought 29,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £22,705 ($27,882.84). Also, insider Carol Hui acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £14,200 ($17,438.29). Insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Breedon Group Company Profile

BREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.13) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 85 ($1.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 80.67 ($0.99).

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

