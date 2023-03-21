Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84,510 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $45,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 31,571 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,351,209. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $141.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.94.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.29%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

