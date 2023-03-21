British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on May 8th

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.696 per share on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

British American Tobacco has a payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.