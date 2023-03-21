British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on May 8th

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.696 per share on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
British American Tobacco has a payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
Shares of BTI opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
