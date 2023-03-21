British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Position Raised by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at $1,124,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,792. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.77.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

About British American Tobacco

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.