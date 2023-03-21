Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Increased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $71,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $640.26. The company had a trading volume of 520,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,463. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $646.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $598.92 and a 200-day moving average of $537.38. The firm has a market cap of $266.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

