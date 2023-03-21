Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target at $1,224.51

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,224.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANFGF. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,390 ($17.07) to GBX 1,350 ($16.58) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($15.96) to GBX 1,640 ($20.14) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,800 ($22.10) to GBX 1,700 ($20.88) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Antofagasta Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

