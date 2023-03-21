Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT at $6.14

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.14.

BTG has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.91.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $592.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 103,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 24,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 30.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

