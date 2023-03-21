Brokerages Set CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) PT at $12.10

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America cut CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut CS Disco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 21,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 804.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 348,613 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CS Disco by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,978,000 after purchasing an additional 332,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Stock Down 3.3 %

CS Disco Company Profile

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $36.52.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

