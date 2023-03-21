Brokerages Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) PT at C$5.06

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.06.

A number of research firms have commented on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

TSE ECN opened at C$3.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.50. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$2.57 and a 12 month high of C$7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$819.57 million, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

