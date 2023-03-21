Brokerages Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Target Price at $69.47

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 3.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 8,896,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,041,000 after purchasing an additional 796,463 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after buying an additional 1,378,162 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THC stock opened at $56.72 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.