Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 5,865 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Deere & Company Trading Up 1.8 %
Deere & Company stock traded up $6.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $401.41. 466,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,200. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.61. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
