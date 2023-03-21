Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 5,865 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.8 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $6.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $401.41. 466,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,200. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.61. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.