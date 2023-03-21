Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.14. 816,512 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.11 and its 200 day moving average is $108.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

