Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.99. 323,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.21.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.71.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

