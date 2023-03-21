Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,043,000 after buying an additional 111,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.09.

KMB traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $127.68. 389,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,286. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.14 and a 200-day moving average of $127.57. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

