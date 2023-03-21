Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $517,000 Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 951.7% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQJ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 29,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,466. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $30.01.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

