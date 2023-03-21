Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.44. 311,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,635. The stock has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $201.32.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.