Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,899 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,586,000 after acquiring an additional 91,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after acquiring an additional 110,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VO stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.74. 137,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,310. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $243.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

