Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,420 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,506 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after buying an additional 628,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after buying an additional 1,332,635 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $28.07. 25,723,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,507,727. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.