Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.5% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.33. 162,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,575. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.27 and a 200-day moving average of $274.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

