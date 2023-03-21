Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $43.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,537.70. 19,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,437.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2,087.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,630.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

