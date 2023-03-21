Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 94 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after buying an additional 15,041,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,860,000 after buying an additional 138,310 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,558,000 after buying an additional 425,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,125,000 after buying an additional 1,380,263 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.56 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $110.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.