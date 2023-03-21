Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys 38 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.8 %

DE stock opened at $401.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $119.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

