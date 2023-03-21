Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HNDL. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000.

Shares of HNDL stock opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.55. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

