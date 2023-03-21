Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 171,683 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,683 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 35,368 shares in the last quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 343.2% during the 3rd quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 828,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after buying an additional 641,451 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 444,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 68,744 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSG opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

