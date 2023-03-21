Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.70.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$4.00 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$3.90 and a 52-week high of C$7.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$321.60 million, a P/E ratio of -28.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Insider Transactions at Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Charles Pellerin acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$50,515.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 558,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,319,165.50. 24.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.