Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target to $58.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of AKRO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.30. 33,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of -0.91.

In other news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $1,166,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,307,103.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy Rolph sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,976 shares of company stock worth $5,161,061 over the last 90 days. 10.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,797,000 after buying an additional 1,007,122 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 770,924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,503,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,384,000 after purchasing an additional 752,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,315,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

