Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 1.9% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 677.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 59.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $53.32. The company had a trading volume of 103,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,537. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

