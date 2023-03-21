Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63, RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Solar updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Canadian Solar Price Performance
Canadian Solar stock opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canadian Solar
Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.
