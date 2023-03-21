Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrier Global Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

CARR traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

