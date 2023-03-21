Cartesi (CTSI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.29 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $101.01 million and approximately $12.29 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00359329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,319.61 or 0.26117264 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00010201 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,107,666 tokens. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.

The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi’s Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.