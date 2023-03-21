Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,374. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.67 and its 200 day moving average is $222.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

