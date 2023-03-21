Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $299.50

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $299.50 and last traded at $299.50, with a volume of 9117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
Cavco Industries Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,425.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.
