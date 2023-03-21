CBET Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.76 (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. One CBET Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CBET Token has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. CBET Token has a market capitalization of $87.77 million and $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00358887 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,338.99 or 0.26081970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010187 BTC.

About CBET Token

CBET Token was first traded on July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CBET Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBET Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

