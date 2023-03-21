CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Tops $73.75 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $73.75 million and $14.82 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0915 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00031294 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019380 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00197469 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,896.46 or 0.99992001 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09337851 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $36,273,151.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.