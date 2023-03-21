Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.74

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.74 and last traded at $52.74, with a volume of 9791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Centerspace Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $802.90 million, a P/E ratio of -39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is -214.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Centerspace by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centerspace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,826,000 after buying an additional 42,104 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Centerspace by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Centerspace by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 938,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,821,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Centerspace by 49.9% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after buying an additional 139,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Centerspace

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

