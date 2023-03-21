Centrifuge (CFG) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $18.97 million and $298,885.05 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.30603707 USD and is down -7.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $365,590.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

