Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,077,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 806,646 shares.The stock last traded at $24.03 and had previously closed at $22.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CERT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Certara Trading Up 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 254.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Certara by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

