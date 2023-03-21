Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Financial Shares has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Financial Shares 25.62% 20.89% 1.32% Harleysville Financial 32.03% 12.34% 1.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Financial Shares and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Chesapeake Financial Shares and Harleysville Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Financial Shares $69.47 million 1.49 $17.63 million $3.73 5.90 Harleysville Financial $29.90 million 2.97 $8.79 million $2.74 8.70

Chesapeake Financial Shares has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Chesapeake Financial Shares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chesapeake Financial Shares and Harleysville Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Financial Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Chesapeake Financial Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harleysville Financial pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Chesapeake Financial Shares beats Harleysville Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc. It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Kilmarnock, VA.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

