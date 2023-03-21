China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.10

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

China Resources Cement Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About China Resources Cement

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

