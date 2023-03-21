Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Chromia (CHR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Chromia has a market capitalization of $108.09 million and approximately $12.38 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.

Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.

Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.

The CHR token’s main purposes:

– Act as platform currency

– Ecosystem staking

– Payment of hosting fees

– System-wide purposes”

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

