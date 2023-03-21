Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 3.0% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Stock Up 2.2 %

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB traded up $4.26 on Tuesday, reaching $193.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,351. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.60 and its 200 day moving average is $207.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.