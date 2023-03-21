CION Investment Co. (CION) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of CION opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $534.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.46. CION Investment has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CION Investment by 123.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 407,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter valued at $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 94,467 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 418,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 16,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 394,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CION Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

