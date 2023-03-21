Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.09

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 12400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.

Circa Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.37.

About Circa Enterprises

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and cables and connectivity products under the CircaMax brand; and designs, manufactures, supplies, and sells intelligent device monitoring and alarm management solutions.

