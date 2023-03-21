Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $803,550.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $803,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cloudflare Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NET stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.26. 4,408,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400,636. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $132.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average is $52.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cloudflare by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Cloudflare by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 461.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

