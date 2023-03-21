Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $803,550.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $803,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cloudflare Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of NET stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.26. 4,408,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400,636. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $132.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average is $52.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.43 and a beta of 1.03.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
