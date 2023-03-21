CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Trading Up 11.8%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) shares were up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 329,801 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 227,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Up 14.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$57.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

