CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Stock Price Down 2.6%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12. 6,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 28,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CLPS Incorporation worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance, and financial sectors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

