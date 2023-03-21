Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Down 3.1%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 981,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,312,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.65.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43.

Insider Activity

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randy Gress acquired 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,274.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

