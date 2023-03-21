Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,364 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $68,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. 2,884,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,372. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.42) to GBX 364 ($4.47) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

