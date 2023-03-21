Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 196,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $479,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.67. 1,473,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,305,262. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

