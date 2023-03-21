Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 4,267 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 363,245 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in SAP by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,022,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in SAP by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,541,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,854,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,899,000 after purchasing an additional 616,301 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

SAP traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $122.82. The stock had a trading volume of 244,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,954. The company has a market capitalization of $144.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.06 and a 200-day moving average of $103.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $123.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.